Healthy Living: An Art Prodigy

Selling her first piece of artwork for 10,000 dollars at the age of eight, this child prodigy, now 25, has some advice for young kids looking to follow their passion.

Whitney Amman has the details in this Healthy Living.

Drawing at four, painting at six, and fame by age nine, this was the reality for artist Akiane Kramarik. It wasn’t always easy, especially when people learned her paintings were done by an 8-year-old.

But everything changed when this painting sold for 10,000 dollars when she was just eight years old. She appeared on talk shows, got inducted into halls of fame and became one of the youngest artists to be internationally known. Now more than 15 years and over 100 paintings later, Akiane is still painting and has some advice for people looking to follow their passion.

She said, “At all costs try to find that one person. Someone who can support you throughout those times, those hurdles.”

For Akiane it was her mom.

Akiane has published two books so far, with the first one being published when she was just 10-years-old.

She is currently working on her third book and setting up an art exhibition in Chicago.

Prints of her work can be purchased for as low as 50 dollars.

Her originals are valued for as much as a million dollars.

The gallery said her ‘Prince of Peace’ sold for 850,000 dollars last Christmas!