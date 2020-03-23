Health Department Releases Information on Possible Gaylord Exposure Site

Health Department of Northwest Michigan says people who were at Bennethum’s Northern Inn on March 12 or March 14 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department says individuals who were at Bennethum’s Northern Inn on Old 27 South in Gaylord on March 12 from 5-8 p.m. or March 14 from 8-10:30 p.m. should self-monitor for 14 days from the date of potential exposure.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is conducting a case investigation and contact tracing and may also identify individuals who need to self-quarantine.

Self-Monitoring includes:

Monitoring for symptoms of a COVID-19 infection which include fever, cough, shortness of breath.

If you are self-monitoring and develop symptoms, you should call your primary care physician first. If you do not have a primary care physician, you can utilize the health department’s Public Health Information Line at 1-800-386-5959.