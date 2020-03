Gov. Whitmer to Address State on Michigan’s Outbreak Response

Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are set to hold a press conference Monday.

Its purpose is to address how the state is responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

You can catch that live press conference on 9&10 News’ sister station Local 32 at 11 a.m. It will also be live streamed on Facebook and 9and10newsews.com.