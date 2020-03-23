First Confirmed Coronavirus Case Reported in Manistee, Kalkaska Counties

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Manistee County.

This marks Manistee County’s first confirmed case of coronavirus.

District Health Department #10 says it is working quickly to investigate this case and to determine if there were any exposures to this individual.

Health official say there are now 1,328 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 15 people have died from the virus.

Kalkaska County is also reporting its first positive case of coronavirus.

