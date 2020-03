You can help feed local children during the coronavirus crisis by sending a simple text.

Angels of Action in Mecosta County are still feeding local children who are not receiving school meals through their Backpack Blessing Program.

You can help by donating using text to donate.

Text “feedthekids” to 44-321.

Your donation will sponsor an emergency food bag for a child right in Mecosta County.

To learn more about the program, click here.