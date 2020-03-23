Day 10 of Self-Quarantine: Christine Kanerva’s Blog

Hey northern Michigan,

It’s day 10 of my self-quarantine and I think I’m going a little stir crazy. I began watching the Marvel superhero movies in chronological order; not release date, but as if they were on a timeline.

I know, I’m going nuts.

Right now I’m on the first Thor movie. It’s the fifth movie in the chronological order, after Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man 1, Iron Man 2 and The Incredible Hulk.

I also took a break from crocheting and started a paint by number! It’s an owl. My plan is to frame it because I never paint and this would be a small achievement for me.

I can’t stress enough how important self-quarantining is for everyone right now, if you have the chance. The less people go out, the quicker we can go back to enjoying beautiful Michigan!

I hope you are all staying safe and healthy! Message me christinekanerva@9and10news.com on what you’re doing.