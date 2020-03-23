City Commission in Traverse City Goes Virtual

City commissioners in Traverse City are going virtual for their meetings—and the public is still able to participate.

This is, of course, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Monday night their meeting looked a lot different than it typically does. They used Zoom, an online video conferencing platform, to conduct their normal meeting right from their own homes.

Public comment is still possible.

You can dial in, enter the meeting ID number, then hit the pound sign.

“Totally new way of conducting city commission meetings but we’re doing what we can to have these vital meetings to conduct important city business but still protecting public health but yet providing opportunity for public comment,” said Benjamin Marentette, the city clerk for Traverse City.

The governmental building will continue to be closed to the public for the time being.