Canada, Australia Call for Postponement of Olympics, Refuse to Send Athletes

Two countries are opting out of the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo because of the pandemic.

Canada and Australia say they will not send athletes to Olympic Games if they aren’t delayed.

The move applies to Paralympic athletes as well.

The countries are calling on Olympic organizers to delay the games by a year as the world struggles to slow the spread of coronavirus.

This comes after the international Olympic committee announced potentially postponing this year’s games but no official decision has been made.