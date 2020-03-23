BREAKING: Gov. Whitmer Issues Stay-at-Home Order

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the state will be under a stay-at-home order starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

It comes as the state as climbed from zero to more than 1,000 coronavirus cases in 13 days.

Governor Whitmer issued the stay-at-home order at a press conference Monday morning.

The state now says 15 people have died from the virus.

That is 7 new deaths since 2 p.m. Sunday.

Right now, there are 1,035 cases in Michigan, including Charlevoix, Clare, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Otsego, Roscommon and Wexford counties.

These numbers are expected to be updated at 2 p.m.

The biggest takeaway from Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order for Michiganders is essentially doing what has been asked of you for the past week or so but now it is much more serious and no longer a recommendation – it is an order.

The governor says there is no vaccine and there is no cure for COVID-19 so the only way to beat this is to slow the spread and give the health system time.

That means we have to stay away from each other.

You will be able to go outside.

You will be able to go for walks or runs and visit the state’s parks, but to keep six feet of social distance.

As for businesses, grocery stores, pharmacies and carry-out food is still available.

Gas stations, auto shops and convenience stores are open.

Heath care for both you and your pets is available, as well as mail and delivery services.

The executive order is for the next three weeks, April 13, which will also extend the school closure executive order to at least that time.

Let’s breakdown what exactly will stay open now that Michigan will have a stay-at-home order.

They include health care operations like clinics and hospitals, as well as grocery stories, pharmacies and food banks.

Gas stations will also be open.

Banks, postal services, child care services, laundromats, as well as news media.

YOU CAN:

Go to the grocery store or pick up take-out food.

Go to the pharmacy to pick up a needed prescription.

Engage in outdoor activities like walking, hiking, running, biking.

Go to the hospital or secure any care necessary to address a medical emergency or to preserve your health or the health of a loved one.

Fill your car with gas.

Return to Michigan to a home or place of residence from outside the State.

Leave the State for a home or residence elsewhere.

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian for needed medical care.

YOU MAY NOT:

Leave the home to work unless your employer designates you as a critical infrastructure worker.

Participate in any public gatherings.

Visit someone in the hospital, nursing home, or other residential care facilities (with limited exceptions).

Go to the mall or to restaurants.

BUSINESSES THAT REMAIN OPEN FOR IN-PERSON WORK MUST TAKE AGGRESSIVE STEPS TO MINIMIZE THE VIRUS’S SPREAD. THEY MUST:

Promote remote work to the fullest extent possible.

Restrict the number of workers present in-person on the job.

Keep employees at least six feet from one another to the maximum extent possible and enabling social distancing for customers who are standing in line.

Any other social distancing practices and mitigation measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

You can read the full executive order here: EO 2020-21 Stay Home, Stay Safe