BREAKING: 1,328 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan

Health official say there are now 1,328 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 15 people have died from the virus.

Kalkaska County is also reporting its first positive case of coronavirus. District Health Department #10 says they are working quickly to investigate this case and to determine if there were any exposures to this individual.

Governor Whitmer issued the stay-at-home order at a press conference Monday morning. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.