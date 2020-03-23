Amazon’s Audible Offering Free Audiobooks for Kids

Amazon is offering some help for parents and kids that are now stuck at home.

Amazon’s Audible is offering free audiobooks for kids.

When you download the free app you’ll see a variety of children’s stories, even the classics, for all ages up to teenagers.

There are also six different languages to choose from.

The Audible website says the service will be available for as long as schools are closed.

The regular monthly subscription for audible is $14.95 a month.