Alma PD Warns Against Loan Forgiveness Scams

The Alma Police Department is warning Michiganders about coronavirus scams.

Officers say some phony documents are advertising loan forgiveness programs.

Alma PD wants to remind everyone that you should not be giving your personal info out to people or companies you don’t know.

For information about the authentic small business disaster loans announced by Gov. Whitmer, go here.

For more information about coronavirus scams reported in Leelanau County and Sault Ste. Marie, go here.