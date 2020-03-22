Jubilee House Seeking Volunteers for Homeless Shelter

Homeless shelters are working hard to keep their doors open during this uncertain time.

Safe harbor is continuing their overnight services.

But the community experiencing homelessness has nowhere to go during the day.

Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Director of Communications, Deb Lake, says,” it’s a hard and scary and stressful thing to experience homelessness, in a time like this you can imagine it’s even scarier, even more stressful.”

Goodwill’s Street Outreach Team is working with the jubilee house to open as a safe shelter during the day. They have expanded their operation into the Grace Episcopal Church.

“They’re opening up their parish hall, which is next door from 9 to 6 daily, every day,” says Lake.

But the Jubilee House needs to fill all of their volunteer shifts every day to make this happen.

Mike MacDonald with Safe Harbor says they are looking for help in multiple areas.

MacDonald says, “The large part of the tasks that need to be performed, like helping the guests with things, serving breakfast in the morning, is all done by volunteers.”

MacDonald says most of their volunteers are over the age of 60 and have stepped back from their volunteer duties.

“We have basically, pretty much called off our older volunteers in, what I will call, a move of caution,” said MacDonald.

He’s asking young people to step up and help out.

Goodwill, Safe Harbor, the Jubilee House and Food Rescue are all looking for help.

