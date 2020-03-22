BREAKING: Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Grand Traverse County

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has reported a positive case of COVID-19 in a Grand Traverse County resident.

The patient is an adult male in his 20’s with a history of international travel. He is currently isolated in his home.

Now, the health department is working to identify anyone that was potentially exposed.

Last week, Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center confirmed a positive case of the virus in a resident from Leelanau County.

In Northern Michigan, there are confirmed cases in Leelanau, Otsego, Clare, Montcalm and Gladwin counties with presumptive positive cases in Emmet and Charlevoix counties.

So far, the state has confirmed close to 800 cases of the virus in Michigan. 8 people have died, including a Macomb patient on Saturday night and a Grand Rapids patient Saturday afternoon.

Most of the cases are clustered downstate:

Detroit City: 248

Oakland County: 229

Macomb County: 101

Wayne County: 101

Washtenaw County: 21

Kent County: 21