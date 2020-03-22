BREAKING: 1,035 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan, Eight Deaths

Health officials now say there are 1,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.

The death toll from the virus is now at eight.

The places with the most number of cases in-state are

Detroit City: 325

Oakland County: 277

Wayne County: 152

Macomb County: 140

Washtenaw County: 35

Kent County: 20

Counties with confirmed cases in our viewing area include; Charlevoix (2), Grand Traverse (1), Leelanau (1), Midland (5), Otsego (1), Roscommon (1), and Wexford (1).

