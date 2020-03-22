BREAKING: 1,035 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan, Eight Deaths
Health officials now say there are 1,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.
The death toll from the virus is now at eight.
The places with the most number of cases in-state are
- Detroit City: 325
- Oakland County: 277
- Wayne County: 152
- Macomb County: 140
- Washtenaw County: 35
- Kent County: 20
Counties with confirmed cases in our viewing area include; Charlevoix (2), Grand Traverse (1), Leelanau (1), Midland (5), Otsego (1), Roscommon (1), and Wexford (1).
For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.