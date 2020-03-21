Petoskey Plastics Makes Isolation Gowns for McLaren Health Care

One Northern Michigan company is using their factory to produce hospital gowns.

Petoskey Plastics has teamed up with McLaren Health Care to prototype a medical isolation gown.

Alongside Infection Prevention experts, Petoskey Plastics designed a suit health care workers could wear in the hospitals.

On Friday, the company made 10,000 suits to send to McLaren Hospitals across the state.

The hospital says these suits are critical safeguards for doctors and nurses on the front lines of the outbreak.

“We want them to be covering all skin areas so that there is no transmission of illness from the patient to our colleagues and employees,” says McLaren Public Information Officer, Cathrine Dewey.

McLaren says they’ll be relying on these new suits once they run out of their current inventory.