Michigan Politicians Team up with AG’s Office to Man Consumer Protection Hotline

State law makers have teamed up with the Michigan Attorney General’s office to man the state’s consumer protection hotline.

Attorney General Dana Nessel will man the phone alongside Congressman Elissa Slotkin, state Senators Curtis Hertel Jr. and Jeremy Moss, and Representatives Julie Brixie, Christine Greig, Jim Haadsma, Kara Hope, Sheryl Kennedy, Matt Koleszar, Laurie Pohutsky, Yousef Rabhi, and Angela Witwer. Wayne County Commissioner David Knezek will also be on hand.

The AG’s office says they’ve received more than a thousand complaints related to price-gouging so far.

Nessel says “businesses should know by now that this public health emergency is not a free pass to jack up prices.”

If you want to report price gouging in Michigan call the hotline at 877-765-8388.

The phone lines are usually available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. during the weekdays, but staff will be on the phone through 5 p.m. on Sunday.

You can also file a complaint online at https://www.michigan.gov/ag/0,4534,7-359-82915_82919_86407—,00.html