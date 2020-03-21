Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Begins Urgent Needs Fund

There are many ways to help the community during this time, and one of those being through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.

The GTRCF has created an Urgent Needs Fund to support community response efforts.

Initial contributions for the fund came from the Community Foundation, Rotary Charities of Traverse City, Oleson Foundation, the United Way of Northwest Michigan, DTE Foundation, Herrington-Fitch Family Foundation, and the Huckle Family Foundation.

The fund will be used for grants to local nonprofit, government, and educational organizations that are providing services to different communities throughout Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau Counties.

Organizations can apply for grants on the Community Foundation’s website.

“There’s a great opportunity for anyone to contribute to the urgent needs fund, we know there’s going to be a lot of short term needs for support and also some long term needs as well,” said Alison Metiva, the Vice President of Strategic Engagement and Programs for the Community Foundation. “And so this fund will help support those over time. We are pooling resources so it’s a great way for gifts of any size from anyone who’s interested in supporting to really join in creating this resource for our community.”

Anyone interested in contributing can give online or by mailing a check to the Community Foundation at 223 Lake Ave., Ste. B., Traverse City, 49684.