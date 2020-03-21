Executive Order Temporarily Closes Salons and Tattoo Parlors

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order today to temporarily close “non-essential” personal care services.

This applies to businesses like hair, nail, and tanning salons, tattoo parlors and similar services that need people to be within 6 feet of each other.

This order does not apply to needed medical treatments.

In theory, this executive order would allow workers at these businesses to file for unemployment assistance.

It goes into effect Sunday at 9 a.m. and lasts until April 13 at 11:59 p.m.