BREAKING: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Michigan Grows to 787

The state has released the latest results on COVID-19 testing in Michigan.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 787.

There are now 6 deaths from the virus.

WDIV Click on Detroit says the fifth and sixth deaths were in the Greater Detroit Area.

The places with the most number of cases include;

Detroit City: 248

Oakland County: 229

Macomb County: 101

Wayne County: 101

Washtenaw County: 21

Kent County: 21

Stay with Northern Michigan’s news leader as this story continues to develop.