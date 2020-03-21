BREAKING: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Michigan Grows to 787
The state has released the latest results on COVID-19 testing in Michigan.
The total number of confirmed cases has reached 787.
There are now 6 deaths from the virus.
WDIV Click on Detroit says the fifth and sixth deaths were in the Greater Detroit Area.
The places with the most number of cases include;
- Detroit City: 248
- Oakland County: 229
- Macomb County: 101
- Wayne County: 101
- Washtenaw County: 21
- Kent County: 21
