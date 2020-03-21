BREAKING: 8th Michigan Patient Dies of Coronavirus
An eighth person has died of the coronavirus in Michigan.
Click on Detroit reports that a 52-year-old with underlying health issues has died in Macomb County.
Earlier Saturday, a man in his 70’s passed away at a hospital in Grand Rapids.
The fifth and sixth deaths were in the Greater Detroit Area.
The places with the most number of cases include;
- Detroit City: 248
- Oakland County: 229
- Macomb County: 101
- Wayne County: 101
- Washtenaw County: 21
- Kent County: 21