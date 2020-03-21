BREAKING: 8th Michigan Patient Dies of Coronavirus

An eighth person has died of the coronavirus in Michigan.

Click on Detroit reports that a 52-year-old with underlying health issues has died in Macomb County.

Earlier Saturday, a man in his 70’s passed away at a hospital in Grand Rapids.

The fifth and sixth deaths were in the Greater Detroit Area.

The places with the most number of cases include;

Detroit City: 248

Oakland County: 229

Macomb County: 101

Wayne County: 101

Washtenaw County: 21

Kent County: 21