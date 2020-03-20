Suttons Bay Man Accused of Leading Deputies on Chase

Police say a man was intoxicated when he led deputies on a chase through two northern Michigan counties.

It started when the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried pulling over a pickup on M-22 near East Carter Road late Thursday night.

The pickup sped off heading into Traverse City, even running a red light.

Then, a Grand Traverse County patrol car cut in front of the truck on U.S. 31 and Fitzhugh.

Two other patrol cars then boxed him in.

When police went to arrest the man, they say he began swearing at deputies and resisting.

The Suttons Bay man was arrested for driving while intoxicated – third offense, as well as running from police.