State Working to Ease Financial Burden of Coronavirus Crisis

The state is working on several fronts to ease the financial burden from the coronavirus crisis for individuals and businesses.

The state Treasury Department is now offering collections assistance to newly unemployed Michiganders paying on past-due state tax debts or other state debts.

The state signed off on $20 million in grants and loans to more than 1,000 small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

About 117,000 businesses were directly hit by Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order to close or greatly limit service.

Some could qualify for grants up to $10,000.