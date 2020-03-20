President Trump Names 2 Possible Drugs Under Review for COVID-19 Treatment

The state department has issued a global do not travel advisory, and there could be some progress in the race to find a treatment.

President Trump announced Thursday that two existing medications have been identified as potential coronavirus treatments.

One was developed to treat malaria but has been used since the 1950s as an arthritis medicine.

“It’s shown very encouraging, very, very encouraging early results,” he said.

The FDA commissioner says an anti-Ebola drug is also being looked at.

Both drugs are being tested in clinical trials.

If they’re effective, the president says they will be fast-tracked for FDA approval.

The Trump administration is negotiating with Congress on a third phase coronavirus bill.

But it would come with a hefty price tag of $1 trillion.

Senate Republicans’ plan could give up to 1,200 to individuals.

And up to 2,400 for couples who’ve filed jointly based on their 2018 tax filings.

Families could also get $500 per child.

The proposal also includes grants for small businesses, funding for health care centers and equipment, and loans that must be paid back for hard-hit major industries.

Wall Street caught a slight break from the trading chaos caused by this pandemic.

The DOW saw a modest gain Thursday, closing on a 188 point gain.

The Nasdaq also grew, adding 160 points.

And the S&P 500 added 11 points.

In afterhours trading, the DOW stayed in positive territory. But economists are still concerned as they brace for a potentially unprecedented surge in the number of people applying for unemployment benefits