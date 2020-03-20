Pedestrian Dies After Being Pinned Under Truck in Traverse City

A person is dead after being pinned under a pickup truck and dragged two blocks in Traverse City.

Traverse City police say it happened Friday on E. Front Street.

Police say a man from Kingsley pulled out of the Taco Bell on E. Front Street and was alerted by another driver to pull into the Burger King parking lot.

According to police, the victim was pinned under the pickup truck and the driver was unaware.

The victim passed away. Police say the victim has not yet been identified.