Michigan’s Small Businesses, Farmers, Nonprofits Offered Low-Interest Disaster Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering help to Michigan small businesses affected by the coronavirus state of emergency and resulting restrictions.

The disaster declaration means the entire state has access to $2 million worth of low-interest federal disaster loans.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans have an interest ranging between 2.75 and 3.75%, and can be used to help pay debts, payroll and other bills.

Small businesses, private nonprofits, small agricultural cooperatives and enterprises are among those eligible for receiving the loans.

For more information about SBA recourses and services, visit SBA.gov/coronavirus.

And The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved economic assistance for small businesses around Michigan that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 virus. The money is divided between $10 million in small business grants and $10 million in small business loans. Learn more here.