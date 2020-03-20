Michigan Department of Education Announces Online Classes Won’t Count Towards Instructional Learning

When Governor Whitmer closed down public schools to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many schools rolled out distance learning plans. But the Michigan Department of Education says these virtual learning hours don’t count.

“We cannot count any of the virtual activities that we’re doing as instructional time,” says TCAPS interim superintendent, Jim Pavelka.

Since the temporary shut school shutdown teachers at Traverse City Area Public Schools have been working with their students online.

TCAPS associate superintendent, Jame McCall says, “They’re working with students on Google Classrooms. They have packets that have been assigned. At our elementary level, some of our teachers have Google Meet set up and are meeting with each of their children and reading books to them.

But on Friday, the Michigan Department of Education sent a memo saying online learning during mandated school closures cannot be counted as instructional time.

That means all online schooling happening right now will not be counted toward schools’ annual requirements.

Governor Whitmer responded in a press conference, “I know that MDE put out a statement today. I was dismayed to see that, frankly, and we are going to work to make sure that kids are getting the instruction or the equivalent of an instruction as needed, so that they can finish this year having gotten education that they’re supposed to get.”

But administrators still have questions and concerns.

Pavelka said, “How do the students get credit? How are we going to handle testing programs?”

“To grant a credit, that means that they’re working towards a diploma. We have to make sure we have everything in place for that,” said McCall.

TCAPS says they’re waiting for guidance from the state before taking the next step.