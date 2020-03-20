Mama Lu’s Rehires 4 Staff Members After Surge of Carryout Orders

This week has been extra tough for the restaurant industry, with thousands of local eateries shutting down under the governor’s order to close dine-in restaurants because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But one local favorite is thankful their customers have stayed loyal through this quarantine period.

Mama Lu’s Modern Day Taco Shop, like many places, had to cut staffing this week. After a few days of non-stop carry-out orders, they’ve been able to hire people back on.

They brought back four staff members to help fill to-go orders. They needed hands in the kitchen and on the phone lines to keep up with the phones ringing off the hook.

Management says they’re overjoyed to be able to help their employees bring in an income during this difficult time.

“We’re so grateful the community stepped up and showed up for us,” said hospitality manager Heather Dziedzic. “I feel like it makes me want to cry on a regular basis. It’s very, very powerful and we couldn’t be more grateful for the people who show up at our door that show up to our door here today.”

Mama Lu’s said they’ve also received hundreds of dollars in donations to help feed community members in need.