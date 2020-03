Mackinac Bridge Authority Urges Caution for Wind Speeds

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says windy conditions could affect some travelers’ commutes.

It warns certain vehicles could be affected more than others, including pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, and enclosed semi-truck trailers.

Drivers are asked to drive no more than 20 miles per hour, turn on their four-way flashers, and use the outside lane.