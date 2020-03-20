Lucky’s Market Urgently Hiring for Multiple Positions

281,000 people across the country filed for unemployment last week as the coronavirus shuts down many businesses.

While many local people out of work at restaurants, bars and other public places, one local business says they’re busier than ever and they’re looking to hire ASAP.

Lucky’s Market in Traverse City is hiring for multiple positions. They need cashiers, grocery team members, pizza cooks, cafe staff, an assistant manager, a cheese supervisor, produce staff, and more.

The store supervisor says the store is packed and their need for employees is urgent.

“We’re interviewing as we get the applications that is how urgent it is,” said Jim Mick, store supervisor. “Some of those are entry level positions experience isn’t necessary other than the supervisor positions.”

They have posted all of their job openings on Indeed.

To apply, go here: https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Lucky’s-Market/jobs

To learn more about Lucky’s, go here: https://www.luckysmarket.com/stores/traverse-city/