It’s always a good time to start making healthier choices in our lives, not more than ever.

Today is National Kick Butts Day.

It’s a call to action for smokers looking to kick the habit.

The observance was created back in 1995 to help empower young people to take a stand against tobacco use.

If you are trying to quit, there are plenty of programs available to help.

To learn more about quitting Kick Butts Day, click here.