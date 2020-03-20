Healthy Living: Preventing Lymphedema

There are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S.

One in five of those will be diagnosed with lymphedema.

It’s a painful swelling usually in one or both arms.

But in Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter explains how a new super-microsurgical procedure may prevent it.

Breast cancer patients who are getting radiation or are obese have a greater risk of developing lymphedema.

This technique may also be used to prevent leg lymphedema caused by lymph node removal in the groin area.