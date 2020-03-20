Healthy Living: Preventing Lymphedema
There are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S.
One in five of those will be diagnosed with lymphedema.
It’s a painful swelling usually in one or both arms.
But in Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter explains how a new super-microsurgical procedure may prevent it.
Breast cancer patients who are getting radiation or are obese have a greater risk of developing lymphedema.
This technique may also be used to prevent leg lymphedema caused by lymph node removal in the groin area.