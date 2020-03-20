GTPulse: Traverse City Yoga Studio Offers Free Classes Through Facebook Live

It has been a week since I’ve stopped seeing my friends. It’ll be longer than that when I see them again and I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t getting to me at all. Yesterday I made hardboiled eggs to make egg salad, only to realize that the mayo I had at home was expired. A trip to the grocery store in the early evening was an anxiety-inducing event. People are acting strange. Frantic, quick walking and dodgy eyed shoppers looked tired and scared. There were no smiles or pleasantries to be seen. I know staying at home is difficult for all of us right now, but people are getting creative with how we can connect and still partake in self-care at a time when we all really need it.

Jessica Merwin Scott owns New Moon Yoga studio in Traverse City and she has felt the effects of the coronavirus on her business. The studio is closed for the time being but that doesn’t mean that Jessica isn’t working to provide her soothing energy through meditation and yoga practices.

She has been teaching yoga classes and guided meditations through Facebook live a couple of times a week. Any kind of in-home fitness regime is a good idea right now, in my opinion, but there’s a unique connection to Facebook live instruction. You’re practicing in real-time with the instructor and with whoever else is watching.

“My classes are Kundalini yoga followed by meditation. My husband Ken will be leading a meditation [today] and speaking of the mind, body connection, immune system, and heart and brain coherence.”

Jessica and her spouse Ken have extensive education on how practicing meditation and yoga can change a person’s body and mind. Before the COVID-19 outbreak here, Jessica was furthering her yoga education in India.

The classes are a great way to hit pause in the middle of the day and feel connected to someone else out there, and to yourself.

Worry not if you miss the live class. The classes will stay up on the New Moon Yoga indefinitely so you can destress at your convenience.

“I will at least keep this schedule and I may be adding more later but right now my Facebook Live Kundalini yoga classes will be Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at noon and Sundays at 10:00 a.m. Once they are live, they are on the page forever though for people to access in the future,” she said.

Whether you have an ongoing yoga practice or have never taken a class in your life, now is as good a time as any to start a healthy and healing new habit. Like and follow the New Moon Yoga page to stay up to date on live classes, and to stay connected to yourself and others through the healing practices of yoga and meditation.

To stay updated on stories like these, join the newsletter community.