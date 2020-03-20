Gov. Whitmer Orders Temporary Restrictions on Non-Essential Medial and Dental Procedures

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Friday that imposes temporary restrictions on non-essential medical procedures as soon as possible and no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

Executive order 2020-17 states that hospitals, freestanding surgical outpatient facilities and dental facilities and all state-operated outpatient facilities, must temporarily postpone all non-essential procedures until the termination of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

“My number one priority remains to flatten the curve and protect the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” said Gov. Whitmer in a release. “Our health care workers are on the front lines every day protecting Michiganders during these extraordinary and difficult times. By postponing all non-essential medical and dental procedures, we expect to reduce the strain on the health care system and protect people. My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of the disease and ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during these challenging times.”

“By putting this order into place, we will be able to reduce the strain on our healthcare community,” added Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “Healthcare professionals are working around the clock to help protect and treat Michiganders, and by temporarily postponing non-essential procedures, this will free up staff and critical resources that will be needed to address the ongoing public health emergency that we are facing.”

Facilities covered by this order that perform medical procedures must postpone, at a minimum, joint replacement, bariatric surgery and cosmetic surgery, except for emergency or trauma-related surgery where postponement would significantly impact the health, safety and welfare of the patient.

These facilities can continue to provide treatment for advanced cardiovascular disease that would prolong life; oncological testing, treatment, and related procedures; pregnancy-related visits and procedures; labor and delivery; organ transplantation; and procedures related to dialysis.

Dental facilities covered by the order must postpone, at a minimum, any cosmetic or aesthetic procedures; all routine hygiene appointments; any orthodontic procedures that do not relieve pain or infection, restore oral function, or are not trauma-related; any crowns, bridges or dentures that do not relieve pain or infection, restore oral function or are not trauma-related; and periodontal plastic surgery; and any extraction of asymptomatic teeth.

If a dental facility remains open, it can continue to provide emergency or trauma-related procedures where postponement would impact the health, safety and welfare of the patient.