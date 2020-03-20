Gov. Whitmer Asks White House to Help Michigan’s National Guard with Coronavirus Response



Gov. Whitmer is asking the White House to fund Michigan’s National Guard in order to respond to the threat of the coronavirus.

They would be used to help distribute resources like food and supplies to impacted families.

They could also assist the state’s health department with assembling and loading protective gear like gloves, gowns and face shields.

Once packaged, the Department of Health and Human Services would deliver these supplies to local health departments.

The governor’s office says this request would give the guard more resources to assist across the state.