Fighting Shelter-in-Place Misinformation

Governor Gretchen Whitmer told downstate media that a shelter-in-place is not planned for the state of Michigan Friday morning.

But in the case there is one, we wanted to tackle the essential businesses that you could still access.

There’s a lot of misinformation out there about what would remain open, so let’s take a closer look.

San Francisco’s shelter-in-place earlier this week had some wide-ranging exemptions for the health, food, and service industries.

The city’s order looks like it will be a model for other American cities and states.

Any task essential to maintaining your health and safety would be exempt from a shelter-in-place order.

That means getting services and supplies, exercising outside, and caring for people like your family, the elderly, or those with disabilities would not be impacted.

Health care operations, grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks would all still be allowed to operate if Michigan were to announce a statewide shutdown.

Other services like shelters, garbage collection, plumbers, electricians, and shipping would all be able to continue as well.

Child care services would also still be provided, allowing for essential employees to go to work.