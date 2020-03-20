Divers Recover Body From Lake Michigan

Divers recovered a body in Lake Michigan near where a teen girl from Flint disappeared in January after a large wave swept her into the lake.

Sixteen-year-old Eliza Trainer went missing in January and was presumed to have drowned.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Holland State Park Thursday for what appeared to be a body lodged underwater in rocks.

A dive team worked for several hours before freeing the body from a hole in those rocks.

The sheriff’s office did not release any more information.

An autopsy is now being performed.