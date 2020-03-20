Deadline for Filing Taxes Pushed Back to July 15

As worldwide deaths surpass 10,000 in the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. is working on a $1 trillion rescue package.

This comes after California’s governor ordered all 40 million people there to stay home.

The deadline for filing your taxes has been moved to back three months to July 15.

The state updates its coronavirus numbers daily at 2 p.m.

Right now Michigan has 334 total confirmed cases with three deaths.

In our viewing area, there are cases in Leelanau, Otsego, Montcalm and Midland counties.

It was also confirmed in a woman from Charlevoix County, but she is being treated downstate.

Worldwide, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is nearing 247,000.

So far, more than 86,000 people who have had the virus have recovered.