Day Seven of Self-Quarantine: Crocheting Beach Bag, Christine Kanerva’s Blog

It’s day seven of my self-quarantine!

What are you doing to keep yourself busy in a safe and healthy way during the COVID-19 virus?

I decided to take up crocheting again. I am making a beach bag. I’m about a third of the way done. This is what I have so far:

This is what the end product will look like:

I started crocheting a few years ago. I taught myself on YouTube by making small headbands for my family as Christmas gifts.

Since then, I always enjoy the time I spend crocheting. It keeps my mind at ease when I’m stressed and my mind is racing.

Now in self-quarantine, I have lots of time to sit and think, so I decided to crochet something bigger than a headband.

I’m excited to see the final project. My goal is to have the bag done next week. That way I can take it back with me to northern Michigan and have it for the summer and trips to Lake Michigan!

Again, what are you doing to keep you mind and body busy? Message me at christinekanerva@9and10news.com.