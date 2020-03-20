California Issues Order to Shelter in Place

The entire state of California is under a shelter in place order Friday morning.

It’s the most restrictive order by a governor so far during the coronavirus pandemic.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the order late Thursday night.

It comes as the number of cases in the state and the U.S. continues to skyrocket.

The state-wide lockdown applies to most of California’s 40 million residents. But there are exceptions for people whose jobs are deemed essential, including health professionals, police and firefighters.

During his announcement, Newsom called the decision difficult but necessary.

“This is not a permanent state,” he said. “This is a moment in time, and we will meet this moment together and we will look back at these kinds of decisions as pivotal decisions. If we’re to be criticized at this moment, let us be criticized for taking this moment seriously. Let us be criticized for going full force and meeting this virus head on.”

It’s not clear how long the order will stay in place.