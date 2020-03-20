Cadillac Man Supporting Local Small Businesses With Raffle

While small businesses are feeling the impact of the coronavirus, it’s also bringing them together.

One business owner in Cadillac says he’s not letting this virus take him down.

The owner of Logan Farm and Sawmill has been raffling off valuable items from his business.

In order to enter, you must spend at least $25 at another small business.

You then take a picture of your receipt and send it to him.

He says it’s times like these when people need to come together.

“There’s a couple of them that told me if we don’t get enough business we got to make a choice: are we paying the gas bill or the electric bill this month?” said Matt Logan, owner of Logan Farm and Sawmill.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering low interest federal disaster loans for Michigan small businesses.