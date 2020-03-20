BREAKING: Wexford County Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

BREAKING: Wexford County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Friday afternoon, District Health Department #10 said they were informed of the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

A resident from Wexford County with a history of domestic travel tested positive for the virus.

“We hope for the speedy recovery of our resident” stated DHD#10 Medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Morse. “DHD#10 is relying on our communities to work together, be vigilant, and take the necessary precautions to slow the potential spread of illness. We encourage the public to avoid panic and turn to reputable sources for information. We continue to recommend prevention strategies to reduce the spread of germs and protect everyone’s health.”

DHD#10 is working quickly to investigate this case and will be working closely with the individual to identify if there were any exposures.

Right now Michigan has 549 total confirmed cases with three deaths.

