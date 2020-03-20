BREAKING: 549 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan

Health official say there are now 549 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state updates its coronavirus numbers daily at 2 p.m.

Right now Michigan has 549 total confirmed cases with three deaths.

Two more cases have been reported in Midland County.

In our viewing area, there are cases in Leelanau, Otsego, Montcalm and Midland counties.

It was also confirmed in a woman from Charlevoix County, but she is being treated downstate.

