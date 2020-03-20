BATA Changing, Canceling some Routes due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The Bay Area Transportation Authority is changing and canceling some of their routes because of the coronavirus outbreak.

BATA says they’ve seen a 50% decrease in ridership so far. Starting Friday, they’re stopping some lines and ending all of the other routes earlier than normal so crews can deeply sanitize and clean the buses.

BATA’s most popular route, the Bayline, will run every 20 minutes instead of every 15 minutes.

All of the routes will end at 8 p.m. and the lobbies at their stations will close at 7:30 p.m.

Other changes are listed below:

Bayline: Service reduced to estimated 20-minute frequency

Bayline: Service ending at 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. last departures from Meijer and Woodland Creek Furniture)

City Loop Route 3: Suspended

City Loop: Service ending at 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. last departure from Hall Street Transfer Station)

Hall Street Transfer Station: Lobby closing at 7:30 p.m. daily

Leelanau Loop Route: Suspended

Village Link: All Village Link service ending by 7 p.m.

They’re asking all riders to practice social distancing on the bus by sitting many seats apart from one another.

The transportation company says they’re still up and running for everyone who needs to make essential trips.

“We are here to provide essential transportation for the community and so that’s what we’re going to be doing,” said Eric Lingaur, BATA’s communications director. “We’re just boiling it down to the essential routes that need to be providing service for people.”

These changes will be in effect until at least April 1.

For more information, head to https://www.bata.net/