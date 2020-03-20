Arrest Made in 1983 Newaygo County Cold Case

Almost 40 years after a man disappeared from Newaygo County, Michigan’s attorney general charged someone with his murder.

Richard Atwood of White Cloud was last seen in August of 1983.

He was 25 years old.

Friday, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against Roy Snell for Atwood’s murder.

Atwood’s car was recovered in Grand Rapids two months after he disappeared, but his body has never been found.

55-year-old Snell was recently arrested in Minneapolis and is currently in jail there.

He is being charged in Newaygo County with one count of homicide, felony murder, as well as felony firearm.

Nessel said this about the arrest: “I commend the excellent work of the Michigan State Police task force, which included Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay and deputies from Newaygo County Sheriff Robert Mendham’s department. We are honored to have the opportunity to pursue justice for the family and friends of Richard Atwood.”