Utah Hit By Worst Quake in 28 Years

Utah continues to brace for aftershocks after the state was hit by its most powerful earthquake in 28 years.

The 5.7 magnitude quake rattled Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

It cut off power to tens of thousands of people.

It also caused the state’s coronavirus hotline to go down, according to Gov. Gary Herbert.

And inbound flights to Salt Lake International Airport had to be diverted as workers inspected runways for damage.

The airport has since been closed down, and officials are making accommodations for passengers who had to be evacuated.

At least six aftershocks had been reported within 20 minutes of the main quake, but the mayor of Salt Lake City is warning more are likely.