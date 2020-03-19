TC Company Creating Customized Medical Tents of Hospitals Battling Coronavirus

A Traverse City tent company is all hands-on-deck to create specialized medical tents for hospitals around the country.

TentCraft is in overdrive filling orders for heavy-duty tents that healthcare officials can use for COVID-19 screenings and isolation units.

TentCraft is one of the only American manufacturers with this kind of product and they’re trying to make each one to order in just a few days.

As coronavirus continues to spread, they’re hopeful they can continue helping the healthcare officials on the front lines.

“Our hope is that we can help these medical professionals really tell people what to do in a really uncertain situation,” said Matt Bulloch, president of TentCraft.

Bulloch anticipates more orders in the coming days and weeks, but he worries he won’t have enough staff to get the job done quickly.

TentCraft is hiring multiple workers to work on the coronavirus medical tents.

If you have sewing skills, they want your help!

To apply, visit https://www.tentcraft.com/careers