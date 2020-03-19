State Supreme Court Calls For Limiting Courtroom Access

One aspect of government that can’t shutdown completely is the court system.

But precautions are being taken to scale back the risk and delay some hearings.

“It’s been our goal to reduce traffic and flow into and out of the courthouse,” says David Barberi, Isabella County prosecutor.

Wednesday night the Michigan Supreme Court made it official, telling all trial courts to limit the number of people in a court room and delay as many hearings as possible.

“Talking to older attorneys,” says Barberi, “This is an unprecedented measure across the state.”

Courts had already been running on bare bones staff but this means the public is not allowed in court.

“The only person that would be allowed in the court room at this point would be the attorneys,” says Barberi, “Most people are appearing via video and there will not be any family members allowed in the court room at this time.”

Despite the precautions, nobody is getting off lightly.

“There will not be a time where a criminal is not able to hold accountable or arraigned on a criminal offense,” says Barberi, “With the focus being on individuals that are already in custody in to delay any hearings that are considered not essential.”

All civil suits are being delayed. If a case can be delayed it will, in order to protect court staff and the public.

“Most people assume that if they have a court date that they have to be there and obviously they are concerned about their own health and well-being,” says Barberi, “They don’t necessarily want to expose themselves or others. I think that’s why the courts been proactive in their approach to eliminating functions.”