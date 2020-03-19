Short’s Brewing Company Helping Community During Coronavirus Crisis

Short’s Brewing Company is doing what they can to help during the coronavirus crisis.

Short’s Brew Pub in Bellaire is one of the thousands of bars and restaurants forced into carry-out only mode because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“With necessity comes innovation so we’re doing deliveries, we’re doing takeout, we’re doing curbside service. It’s a shock to the system but I think we’re starting to get the hang of it,” said Short’s CEO Scott Newman-Bale.

And Thursday they announced a new effort to help the community: a free meal to anyone in need right now, no questions asked.

“Now we’re a little more stable in the operations, we realized a lot of people are hurting, we are too. This is a community, we’re going to stick together so therefore we’re going to roll out a free food program. So if you’re living in a local community and you can get here, we will happily provide food if you need it,” said Newman-Bale.

Short’s says while the next few weeks will be a challenge, they hope this gesture helps those in need get through.

“I think ultimately we’re going to be fine. We will get through this and we just need to make sure that everyone else is okay when this is all said and done. It will end and we need the community to still be here when we get to the other side. I think right now it’s just let’s get through each day, every day that we get through is closer to the end,” said Newman-Bale.

Short’s is also offering beer delivery as their brewpub remains closed.