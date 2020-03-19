Northwest Michigan Works! Helping Workers Laid Off Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Unemployment is on the rise in Northern Michigan and all over the country.

State data shows that jobless rates rose by nearly a percentage point across Michigan.

Last week, 281,000 people filed for unemployment, a 33% jump from the previous week, according to the Department of Labor.

Northwest Michigan Works! expects that number to keep growing.

Michigan has shutdown many public spaces, including schools, bars and restaurants, which puts thousands without a steady paycheck.

Northwest Michigan Works! Director Lisa Schut is helping hundreds of people file for unemployment, find a job and get back on their feet.

The silver lining is that there are still places hiring. Schut says Meijer and Lucky’s Market are a few of the employers looking for extra help.

“There are jobs out there. We can help you get connected to the jobs that you need and we are ready to do that,” said Schut.

Former server Laura Lueck dropped by the office Thursday to file for unemployment. She was let go from McGee’s restaurant earlier this week.

“That was my only job, my only paycheck,” said Lueck. “I only have a couple weeks left of unemployment and after that, if this don’t come back, I don’t know what I’ll do.”

Northwest Michigan Works! has a variety of resources available for you online.

Click here to be linked to their assistance programs.

Due to spread of coronavirus, the offices will only be open to those with an appointment. You can schedule one in Traverse City, Cadillac, Manistee and Petoskey. Click here.

Click here to see how to file for unemployment.